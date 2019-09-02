Over 30 Feared Dead as Vessel Catches Fire Off California Coast - Reports

The US Coast Guard reported on Monday that a rescue operation was underway off the Ventura County coast.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department told ABC News on Monday that five people have been rescued, while 30 are still missing as a result of a fire on a vessel.

The US Coast Guard’s Los Angeles office has tweeted that it has rescued a group of crew members, one with minor injuries, and efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remaining passengers.

​Earlier in the day, the USCG Los Angeles said via Twitter that it was responding to an emergency situation on a vessel off the coast of California.

“The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island,” the agency said via Twitter.