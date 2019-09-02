Over 30 Feared Dead as Vessel Catches Fire Off California Coast - Reports

The Santa Barbara Fire Department told ABC News on Monday that five people have been rescued, while 30 are still missing as a result of a fire on a vessel.
#CoastInc: @VCFD responded to boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island at approximately 3:28am. @USCG helping support rescue operations for people aboard a dive boat. #ChannelIslands @USCGLosAngeles @CountyVentura @SBCOUNTYFIRE pic.twitter.com/DwoPGfBjtA— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) 2 сентября 2019 г.
The US Coast Guard’s Los Angeles office has tweeted that it has rescued a group of crew members, one with minor injuries, and efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remaining passengers.
Santa Cruz Island boat fire: The Ventura County Fire Department has confirmed 34 fatalities in the incident https://t.co/WqZR0Hq8am via @KTLA #California pic.twitter.com/mCfrEG4bX4— @livemapus (@livemapus) 2 сентября 2019 г.
Earlier in the day, the USCG Los Angeles said via Twitter that it was responding to an emergency situation on a vessel off the coast of California.
“The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island,” the agency said via Twitter.
BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues.— USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019
