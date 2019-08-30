Although inspired by a true story – a journalist’s first-person account of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign – the upcoming series will focus on the exploits of fictional characters.

Netflix is developing a reporter’s memoir about covering Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign into a drama series.

As initially revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the new political series will be called The Girls on the Bus – a homage to The Boys on the Bus, an account of reporters covering the 1972 presidential campaign.

It is inspired by the eponymous chapter from the 2018 best-selling novel Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling by New York Times writer-at-large Amy Chozick, who chronicled Clinton’s failed runs for presidency in 2008 and in 2016.

Chasing Hillary was described in US reviews as “The Devil Wears Prada meets Boys on the Bus,” and “a kind of Bridget Jones’s Diary meets What It Takes, coming-of-age rom-com set on the campaign trail”.

But while the book recounts Chozick’s impression of the Clinton campaigns, the series will follow four fictional female journalists covering an array of flawed presidential candidates – and neither Clinton nor the 2016 election will be in the focus.

Chozick will be working on the script together with The Vampire Diaries co-creator/executive producer Julie Plec.

The series is coming from Plec’s My So-Called Company, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros.