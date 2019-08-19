Trump Wants Google Sued as Firm 'Manipulated Up to 16Mln Votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election'

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election in which she was running as a Democratic candidate.

US President Donald Trump has stated that Google should be sued based on a report about the alleged manipulation of millions of votes in favour of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump did not cite the report to support his accusation but referred to the watchdog group Judicial Watch in his tweet.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

During the 2016 election, Trump beat Clinton on electoral votes and went on to become the 45th US president despite the fact that his Democratic rival gained almost 3 million more popular votes. In July, Trump said that he "fully intends" to seek re-election in 2020.

President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Clinton for using a private email server, saying during the 2016 election campaign that she should be put in jail.

The FBI investigated Clinton's use of a private email server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. The FBI concluded that she did not intend to violate US law, and recommended against filing criminal charges.