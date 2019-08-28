Pentagon Chief Claims Turkey Can Return to F-35 Project if It Quits Russia's S-400 Programme

Washington earlier suspended Ankara's participation in the F-35 procurement programme after it refused to fulfil the American ultimatum, demanding that it cancel its deal with Russia on S-400 air defence systems.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper expressed hope that Turkey would get rid of its S-400 air defence systems, which it has bought from Russia, saying that if it does so, then the country can count on returning to the F-35 programme and acquire the jets it ordered. He further stressed that Ankara must fully cease its participation in the S-400 programme, removing the systems for good from the country, in order to get the F-35 fighters.

"Turkey has been a long standing, a great partner and ally. I would hope that they would move back in our direction, and really would live up to what NATO agreed to many years ago and that was to begin divesting of Soviet-era Russian equipment and they seem to be moving in a different direction", Esper said.

His remarks come in the wake of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stating that Ankara intends to find and buy alternative fighters to the F-35 if it fails to obtain the US stealth jet.

The US suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 programme in July over the country's refusal to ditch the purchase of state-of-the-art Russian air defence systems, citing national security needs. The White House has also threatened Turkey with sanctions and exclusion from NATO over its purchase of Russian military tech. Washington claims that the Russian system could reveal the F-35's weaknesses to Moscow.

