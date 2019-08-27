US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Sanction Turkey Over S-400 Purchase as 'Required By Law'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump should impose sanctions on Turkey as mandated by US law in response to Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system, the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday.

“President Trump, you must sanction Turkey over its purchase of the S-400 air defense system, as required by US law”, the Foreign Affairs Committee said via Twitter. “Turkey’s interests are best served by a partnership with the United States, not the Kremlin”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said the second stage of deliveries of the S-400 air defense system had begun.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the second stage of deliveries would continue until the end of September.

The United States has repeatedly objected to Turkey's purchase of the S-400, saying the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and could compromise the operation of new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

In July, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program as a result of Ankara's decision to purchase the S-400 air defence system.