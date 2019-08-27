Russian Aircraft Lands at Turkey's Murted Air Base as Supply of 2nd Stage of S-400 Elements Begins

In July, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that the first batch of Russian S-400 missile defence system components had been fully delivered in accordance with a contract signed between the two countries in 2017.

Turkey has begun receiving the second batch of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, the Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed in a statement.

“Today, deliveries of elements for the second battery of the S-400 air defence missile system have begun. A plane from Russia arrived at Murted Air Base in Ankara Province. The deliveries will continue for a month”, the ministry said.

Russia completed the shipment of the first batch of S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in July under a contract that was signed in December 2017.

The US initially pressured Ankara to scrap the deal, but Turkey rejected the American calls.

The US threatened to impose sanctions against the country and suspended deliveries of F-35 jets to Turkey. Washington has cited the alleged incompatibility of the S-400s with NATO defence systems and their threat to the fifth-generation F-35 jet as the cause of its concern. Turkey repeatedly dispelled the concerns saying that the purchase of S-400 was Ankara's sovereign affair.

Moscow and Ankara inked a deal on the delivery of four S-400 batteries to Turkey in December 2017. Despite criticism by NATO members, Ankara stressed that the S-400 deal would not affect its strategic relations with the alliance.