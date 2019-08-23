Republicans Slam Ocasio-Cortez for Calling Electoral College Racist ‘Scam’

Republican party members have ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling the Electoral College a racist “scam” that favors mostly white and rural states at the expense of those with large minority populations.

The backlash came after AOC proposed to eliminate the current system in favor of electing the president via the national popular vote, which would shift power to more heavily populated states, such as Ocasio-Cortez’s home of New York, while calling the Electoral College a racist “scam” that needs to go in her Instagram video.

Midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin, now heavily sought-after swing states, and smaller ones like Iowa would have less of an impact should this happen, as Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst pointed out, adding that “this is just more evidence of how out of touch the Democrats have become.”

Actually @AOC, eliminating the Electoral College would silence our voices here in Iowa and in many other states across the country.



This is just more evidence of how out of touch the Democrats have become. https://t.co/yfm4oDCpkm — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) August 21, 2019

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee also said that Ocasio-Cortez's statements were evidence that she never took a civics class, asserting that the "Electoral College is good for Dems and GOP."

The great sage, AOC, apparently didn't take Civics so she wants to get rid of the Electoral College. The college we need to close is the one who gave her a degree! She won't watch this, but hope you will. Electoral College is good for Dems and GOP. https://t.co/1wRD6fM9mx — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 22, 2019

Republican National Committee spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington also slammed Ocasio-Cortez for believing that “it’s a ‘scam’ to allow anyone but coastal elites” to determine how elections are decided.

Ocasio-Cortez (and many 2020 Dem candidates) think it's a "scam" to allow anyone but coastal elites have a say in our electionshttps://t.co/13w0Uyxjh5 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 21, 2019

Fox News’ Dana Perino fired back Wednesday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as well, calling Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks “bad for civics education.”

“Think of how many people follow her on Instagram and are going to think, 'OK, the Electoral College is racist' - because she's... driving through flyover country, then she thinks that it's OK to say that these people don't matter - the people that live here don't matter,” Perino said, noting that the Electoral College was not considered racist after two victories for President Barack Obama.

The cause of eliminating the Electoral College became a hot topic among some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, after US President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 despite losing the popular vote.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed in her Instagram post that, “due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a 'one person, one vote' system where all our votes are counted equally.”