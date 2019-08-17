Dem Ocasio-Cortez Ridicules Trump's Tweet Claiming She is 'Fuming' Over Tlaib, Omar Attention

The situation around two Muslim congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, escalated earlier in the week after Israel barred them from entering the Jewish state due to their support for the pro-Palestinian movement BDS.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has dismissed a tweet by President Trump that claimed she is “fuming” over recent attention given to her fellow party members, first Muslim congresswomen, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that Tlaib and Omar were becoming the face of the Democratic Party amid the situation with their visit to Israel.

Like it or not, Tlaib and Omar are fast becoming the face of the Democrat Party. Cortez (AOC) is fuming, not happy about this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 августа 2019 г.

​Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), in turn, replied to the tweet with a laughing out loud emoji.

​Earlier in the week, Israel announced that it wouldn't let Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib enter the country because of their support for the pro-Palestinian movement Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

On Friday, however, Israel lifted the ban for Tlaib, citing humanitarian reasons as she planned to see her grandmother who lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa, a village in the Palestinian Authority. Responding to Israel's decision, Tlaib said that she would not visit the country under the oppressive conditions set by the Israeli government, while Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri described Tlaib's move as a provocation to embarrass Israel.