Watch: Resurfaced 2016 Campaign Clip Shows US Senator Suggest Trump May Nuke Denmark

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has taken on a lot of nicknames during his political career, but he may be able to add “prophet” to the list following the resurfacing of one video clip.

On Wednesday, a number of netizens took to Twitter to remind the public that prior to the US’ 2016 presidential election, Cruz had some tough words and an eerie prediction related to now-US President Donald Trump and his temperament.

“I wake up every day and laugh at the latest thing Donald [Trump] has tweeted, because he’s losing it. We need a commander-in-chief, not a Twitterer-in-chief. We need someone with judgment and the temperament to keep this country safe,” Cruz said at a February 2016 press conference in Goffstown, New Hampshire, while he and Trump were both campaigning to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

“I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the [nuclear] button. We’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would’ve nuked Denmark,” the senator, once dubbed “Lyin’ Ted” by Trump, said back in 2016.

Considering Cruz’s recent praises and backing of the US president in 2019, netizens took the clip and ran with it.

no doubt that Ted Cruz staffers right now are torn between taking a victory lap on their bosses Denmark prediction but also knowing they aren't allowed to talk shit about Trump — Paul Elliott Johnson (@RhetoricPJ) August 21, 2019

Such a nice big island with such colorful houses, wouldn't it be a shame if something happened to it. — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) August 21, 2019

Who thought creepy Ted would be predicting the future? — Peter Coene (@Coene_Arts) August 21, 2019

Building their case of exposing the flip-flopping of Cruz (also lightheartedly known as the “Zodiac Killer”), netizens highlighted that the senator’s wife Heidi had her appearance brutally critiqued by Trump during the campaign.

Almost as funny as @realDonaldTrump calling your wife ugly?! — Josh Fisher (@JoshFishervilla) August 21, 2019

While Trump has certainly not hinted at taking any nuclear action against Denmark, he did openly display his displeasure with the country’s officials after they rebuffed his increased interest in the Danish-controlled territory of Greenland.

Trump announced Tuesday he would be canceling his September trip to Denmark “based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments.”

....The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019​

“Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” the Danish prime minister told Greenland national newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday, making it very clear that she would not entertain the US president’s offer to negotiate.