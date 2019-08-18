US Will Not Do Business With Huawei - Trump

Huawei has been facing enormous pressure after US President Donald Trump decided to add the Chinese smartphone vendor to the Entity List of the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security. US companies are prohibited from doing business with firms included in the Entity List.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday, cited by Reuters, that the United States would not do any business with the Chinese tech giant, Reuters reported.

The US Department of Commerce issued earlier a 90-day temporary general license to Huawei, which allowed US companies to continue doing business with the Chinese firm until the end of August.

Amid escalating trade frictions between the United States and China, the White House planned to postpone a decision on granting licenses that would allow US companies to continue doing business with Huawei, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

