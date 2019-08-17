Trump Meeting With Aides on Afghanistan ‘Went Very Well’, Talks Proceeding - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s meeting with his top security advisers and cabinet officials on Afghanistan peace talks went well and negotiations will proceed, according to White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

"Trump just concluded a meeting at Bedminster, NJ, with members of his national security team, including Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Pompeo, Secretary of Defence Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dunford, National Security Advisor Bolton, and Ambassador Khalilzad, United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. Discussions centered around our ongoing negotiations and eventual peace and reconciliation agreement with the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan. The meeting went very well, and negotiations are proceeding", Gidley said in a statement on Friday.

Just completed a very good meeting on Afghanistan. Many on the opposite side of this 19 year war, and us, are looking to make a deal - if possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Pompeo said in a statement after the meeting that Washington and Kabul remain committed to a ceasefire and talks between the government and Taliban.

In close cooperation w/Afghanistan, we remain committed to achieving a comprehensive peace agreement, including a reduction in violence & a ceasefire, ensuring Afghan soil is never again used to threaten the U.S. or her allies, and bringing Afghans together to work towards peace. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 16, 2019

"Led by the President, we are working diligently on the path forward in Afghanistan. In continued close cooperation with the Government of Afghanistan, we remain committed to achieving a comprehensive peace agreement, including a reduction in violence and a ceasefire, ensuring that Afghan soil is never again used to threaten the United States or her allies, and bringing Afghans together to work towards peace", Pompeo said on Friday.

The peace plan is expected to end almost 18 years of conflict and formalize a significant withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Newsweek magazine reported earlier this week that it had learned from senior Pentagon officials that US troops had been ordered to limit nearly all combat operations against the Taliban and stop advising the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces. The commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan denied the reports, however.

The United States and the Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the militant group's guarantee that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists. The eighth round of talks ended earlier this week with no apparent breakthrough.

Afghan Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid has said that even if there are no foreign forces in the country, the Islamic republic will still be able to protect itself.

For almost two decades, Afghanistan has suffered instability due to the continuous insurgency of the Taliban movement and the Daesh terrorist organization.

*Taliban, Daesh (Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL, IS) terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.