Dayton Mass Shooter Had Cocaine, Alcohol, Anti-Depressants in System - Coroner

Ohio's Montgomery County Coroner's Office revealed during a press conference on Thursday that gunman Connor Betts had cocaine, alcohol and anti-depressants in his system when he carried out a mass shooting in Dayton. A bag of cocaine was also discovered on the shooter.

Additionally, coroner Kent Harshbarger indicated that he'd counted a total of 52 wounds on the gunman, and that the nine individuals who died during the August 4 shooting did so as a result of gunshot wounds delivered from Betts' AR-style firearm.

Although the question was referred to individuals present from the trauma center, when asked if any of the nine victims could've survived if they'd received first aid sooner, Harshbarger said the wounds ultimately resulted in quick bleeding. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, who was present at the conference, stated that no rounds fired by police officers during the shooting contributed to the death of the victims.

