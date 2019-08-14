Register
01:22 GMT +314 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People run during a mass shooting by suspect Connor Betts in a still image from surveillance video released by police in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. August 4, 2019. Dayton Police Department/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

    US Police Establish Timeline Leading Up to Dayton Shooter’s Killing Spree (Video)

    © REUTERS/ Dayton Police Department
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Authorities on Tuesday released a timeline of the events that took place before 24-year-old gunman Connor Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded at least 27 others in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4.

    According to the Dayton Police Department, Betts, his sister Megan and an unidentified companion arrived at the Oregon District in downtown Dayton at around 11:04 p.m. on August 3, parking their car behind Thai 9 restaurant. The three of them then went to Blind Bob’s, a live music venue. At around 12:14 a.m., the shooter left Blind Bob’s and went to a bar called Ned Peppers, spending around 30 minutes inside the venue. He was also at Ned Peppers the night before the shooting, according to authorities. 

    He then left Ned Peppers and walked back to his car at around 12:44 a.m. He stayed by his vehicle for around eight minutes, where he spent that time looking at objects inside his trunk, getting a backpack ready and changing into a dark hoodie. Carrying the backpack, he then walked toward Blind Bob’s through a back alley. He stopped in the alley for around nine minutes, where he was presumably getting his weapon prepared for the massacre.

    Connor Betts then began shooting people at around 1:05 a.m. at a taco stand near Blind Bob’s, according to police. Betts’ sister was one of the first three people killed. The gunman then continued running down Oregon District’s Fifth Street while shooting people. 

    Video footage taken outside Ned Peppers and released by authorities last week shows people fleeing for their lives outside the bar, as officers engage the shooter and open fire on him before he is able to get inside.

    “Had this individual made it through the doorway of Ned Peppers with that level of weaponry, there would have been catastrophic injuries and a loss of life,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said during the press conference, noting that officials within the department are unsure whether or not Betts meant to kill his sister.

    In addition, Biehl confirmed that Betts had drug paraphernalia on him during the shooting and had received mental health treatment in his lifetime, although authorities are not aware of any diagnosis. Police also noted that they were able to follow Betts as he ran through Oregon District due to his distinctive hoodie, which had the words “STUPIDLY BRUTAL DEATH GRIND” sprawled on it.

    US federal police released a statement Monday claiming that Betts’ friend, Ethan Kollie, had bought him body armor, an upper receiver for an assault rifle (which is part of the gun’s frame) and a 100-round double drum magazine earlier that year. All of the items were used in the attack. 

    Kollie reportedly admitted to lying on federal firearms forms about his drug use, telling authorities that he does in fact regularly use marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. However, he claims that he was not aware Betts was planning to carry out the attack.

    Related:

    Friend of Dayton Shooter to Face Federal Charges For 'Lying' on Firearm Forms
    Trump Set to Visit El Paso, Dayton Mass Shooting Sites Where Hostile Crowds Await
    Texas Welcomes Guns in Mosques, Churches and Schools After El Paso, Dayton Shootings
    NRA Accuses Democrats of Seeking to Politicise El Paso, Dayton Mass Shootings
    Universal Pictures Cancels ‘Elites vs. Deplorables’ Movie After Mass Shootings in El Paso, Dayton
    Tags:
    police, shooting, Ohio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse