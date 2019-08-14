Register
04:24 GMT +314 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Statue of Liberty, Liberty Island

    USCIS Acting Director Adjusts Statue of Liberty Poem to Reflect Trump Migration Policy

    © Flickr / John Drake
    US
    Get short URL
    170

    The Trump administration has announced that immigrants may be denied permanent residence status in the United States if they use food assistance, housing vouchers and other welfare benefits over a threshold referred to as a 'public charge'.

    The acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Ken Cuccinelli, has altered the famous poem on the Statue of Liberty's pedestal to suggest that only immigrants who can "stand on their own two feet" are welcome in the United States, according to an interview published Tuesday by NPR (National Public Radio).

    The iconic poem by Emma Lazarus says "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free".

    An NPR journalist asked Cuccinelli during the interview whether these words are a part of "the American ethos".

    "They certainly are: 'Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge'", Cuccinelli replied, adding that the "plaque was put on the Statue of Liberty at almost the same time as the first public charge was passed - very interesting timing".

    Cuccinelli defended the amendments in the migration policy that the Trump administration announced earlier, writing in a CNN op-ed published Tuesday that "self-sufficiency has been a core tenet of the American dream".

    "Long-standing federal law has required foreign nationals to rely on their own capabilities and the resources of their families, sponsors and private organizations in their communities to succeed", Cuccinelli wrote in his CNN op-ed.

    According to CNN, however, Cuccinelli said that the historic plaque would remain on the Statue of Liberty in its original wording.

    "I do not think, by any means, we're ready to take anything off the Statue of Liberty", Cuccinelli said, cited by CNN.

    US President Donald Trump began implementing reforms in the US immigration system in 2018 as a means to deter illegal immigrants from entering the United States, block caravans of thousands of Central American asylum seekers and boost votes for Republicans in the midterm elections.

    The Trump administration’s moves to reform the US immigration system were challenged by Congressional Democrats in the public arena and in the courts.

    Related:

    Pelosi Tears Into Melania Trump's Parents Over POTUS Migration Policy
    Trump Claims Time for Mexico to 'Finally' Fix Migration Issue Amid Tariff Threat
    Trump: US, Mexico Reached 'Signed Agreement' on Migration, Tariffs Called Off
    Trump Predicts US, Mexico to Start ‘Great Cooperation’ After Signing Migration Deal
    Tags:
    migration, poem, Statue of Liberty, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Ken Cuccinelli, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse