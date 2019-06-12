Mexican President Plans to Sell His Plane, Gov't Helicopters to Help Fund New Migration Plan With US

Last week, the US and Mexico issued a joint bilateral declaration on steps that will help cut the flow of illegal migrants through the US-Mexican border. Mexico has agreed to send its National Guard to the nation's southern border and introduce measures to stop human smuggling.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Wednesday that he would put the presidential jet up for sale, as well as government helicopters; this move is intended to obtain funding for the migration plan he has reached with Washington.

"About how much this plan is going to cost, let me say, we have the budget," Obrador said during news conference. "It would come out of what we're going to receive from the sale of the luxurious presidential plane."

This comes after Trump revealed on Friday that the US and Mexico had reached a deal under which Washington would suspend the introduction of tariffs. Mexico has agreed to send its National Guard south to the nation's border with Guatemala and take steps to stop human smuggling. Washington, for its part, will return asylum seekers trying to cross the border from Mexico, where they will remain as their cases are decided on.

The so-called 'migrant caravan' from Central America started moving towards the US through Mexico in the autumn of 2018.

As a result, US President Trump declared a national emergency in February. In doing so, he hoped to obtain up to $8 billion in federal funds for the construction of a border wall; the move has sparked numerous debates.