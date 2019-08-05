Nevada Erotic Entertainment Firm Vows to Bring Strippers to ‘Storm Area 51’ Flash Mob

There are more and more reasons for attending the satirical Facebook event, which seeks to 'raid' the secretive Area-51 now that one of the biggest adult businesses in history says it's onboard.

Déjà Vu Services, Inc., a Las Vegas-based company operating strip clubs and adult theatres, has jumped on the Storm Area 51 bandwagon and promised to bring strippers to the event.

“Come September 20, we’ll be there,” the company’s director of operations, Ryan Carlson, said in a press release. “We know that most Americans know: that strippers make any event better, and this one will be no exception.”

He added: “We don’t know if there are aliens at Area 51, but if there are, they’ll be entertained upon their rescue, along with any party-goers that attend. After all, if an iconic institution like the American strip club isn’t a way to welcome our extraterrestrial friends, then we don’t know what is.”

The company is ready to entertain earthlings and aliens alike, if they find any, with a dozen strippers and a strip club on wheels called the Strippermobile.

In the same tongue-in-cheek manner as the Area-51 Facebook event, the strippers participation is being billed as the “Ultimate Alien Tailgate Party”.

Desert Storm

Area 51 is a US air force facility which has ostensibly been used to test top-secret American aircraft, such as the U-2 spy plane and the B-2 stealth bomber, along with aviation technologies.

However, the overall secrecy surrounding the base and multiple reported UFO sightings in the area, have lead many alien enthusiasts to believe that this is where US military is hiding secrets about alien encounters (or even keeping aliens themselves).

Yet-unfounded claims by a physicist named Bob Lazar that he has been reverse-engineering recovered alien spacecraft in the closely-guarded Nevada desert barracks have only fueled conspiracy theories, and Area 51 has left a massive footprint in American pop culture, as well as movies and video games.

It could become just another legend, along with the likes of Loch Nessie and the Bermuda Triangle, but a Facebook user has created a parody event calling on people to raid the facility and “see them, aliens”.

Over 2 million people have signed up for the prank, planned for 20 September. Regardless of whether most netizens signed up in jest, the military has issued a warning against breaking into the base.

Earlier this year, a man was shot dead after driving into the adjacent Nevada National Security Site – a former nuclear test site – and failing to respond to officers’ commands.