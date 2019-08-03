Register
10:46 GMT +303 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Area 51

    Area 51 Raiders Could Find 'Underground City' Below Top Secret Base, Alien Hunter Claims

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    0 0 0

    Over 2 million users have RSVP'd to an alien-hunting Facebook event encouraging to storm the most secretive military base in the United States where, per passionate conspiracy theorists, the government is housing ETs. Now, another truth-seeker claims there might be "an underground city" beneath the notorious Area 51.

    Blake Cousins, a renowned conspiracy enthusiast from Hawaii running the YouTube channel thirdphaseofmoon, claims that former Area 51 employees confided in him that there was an "underground city" below the famed US military base, which is located in the Nevada desert.

    "If one person or a group of people were able to get in and open the doors into the subterranean levels, you will see a huge underground city that has never been seen before on our planet. This is something so big that the ground-level Area 51 is just the tip of the iceberg. The subterranean level would have to be at least 50 storeys down, from what I hear, and they extend up to the Pacific Ocean and other parts of the United States", he told the Daily Star.

    During the conversation with the media outlet, the alien hunter, whose channel bursts with videos about the US military facility, further asserts that ex-workers entered into contact with an "alien" at J-rod, an ET base that was supposedly held at Area 51.

    "He was an alien being who was brought there from the Roswell crash", he continued, referring to a 1947 incident, where a US Army Air Force weather balloon crashed at a New Mexico ranch. At the time many ufologists began advancing conspiracy theories, claiming that it was the remains of an alien spacecraft. 

    Blake dropped that bombshell speculation as more than 2 million people are readying to raid the top secret base on 20 September after a now-viral Facebook event, dubbed “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us”, kick-started an alien hunting craze online.

    Since the joke has apparently gotten out of hand, the US government does not seem to be so amused by the upcoming raid, with Lincoln Country Sheriff Kerry Lee warning that the idea is dangerous: "Someone is going to get hurt and people may go to jai. It's not anything to joke about".

    Area 51, a US Air Force base, was established in the 1950s to test secretive aircraft programmes, but the US government didn't even acknowledge the facility's existence until 2013, when the CIA declassified it following a Freedom of Information Act request.

    The mystery surrounding the base has spawned bizarre theories as to what it may harbour, with multiple rumours suggesting the military was keeping classified data about extraterrestrials and UFOs.

    Tags:
    raid, storm, UFOs, UFO, UFOlogists, aliens, alien, US military base, military base, conspiracy theory, city, underground, Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse