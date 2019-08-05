Register
14:42 GMT +305 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Samuel Lerma, Arzetta Hodges and Desiree Qunitana join mourners taking in a vigil at El Paso High School after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 3, 2019

    Mexico Brands El Paso Shooting 'Terrorist' Act, Considers Demanding Extradition of Gunman

    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    US
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 0 0

    A man went on a shooting spree at an El Paso shopping centre on 3 August, gunning down 20 people and injuring 26. Six Mexicans reportedly died and seven were wounded in the attack.

    Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Sunday his country regards the El Paso mass shooting on 3 August as a "terrorist" act, reported AFP. Mexico's attorney general, according to him, was considering possible legal action to extradite the suspected shooter, who surrendered to the police.

    "For Mexico, this individual is a terrorist," he said.

    Seven of the 20 people attacked by the perpetrator of Saturday's shooting at a Walmart were Mexican.
    Ebrard went on Twitter to say he would be going to El Paso to meet with those affected and “give them the full support of the Government of Mexico”.

    ​Ebrard added a suit would be filed at the Ministry against those responsible for selling the assault weapon to the shooter. He also called for a thorough inquiry into whether the authorities had been "aware of the potential of this individual."

    Ebrard expressed "his deepest rejection and condemnation" of the "barbaric act" in El Paso.

    Speaking at a public event in the central state of Michoacan, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lambasted the indiscriminate use of weapons in the US, as he issued a firm demanded that those responsible for the heinous crime be punished.

    "The authorities must also assume responsibility in the event that excesses are allowed, such as the indiscriminate use of weapons," he said. Nothing is solved by violence and nothing is solved by what is called xenophobia, the hatred of foreigners, hatred of migrants," said Lopez Obrador.

    On Monday Mexico is to deliver a diplomatic note to Washington, demanding that it "set a clear and forceful position against hate crimes."

    A gunman opened fire at an El Paso shopping centre on the border with Mexico on Saturday, leaving 20 people dead and 26 others injured.

    The population of El Paso is mostly Latino.

    Six Mexicans reportedly died and seven were wounded in what authorities believe was a racially-motivated bout of violence. The gunman, identified in media as a 21-year-old white man Patrick Crusius, is reported to have posted a manifesto online, denouncing a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas.

    The shooter is now facing capital murder charges, with authorities seeking the death penalty for him.

    Related:

    Mass Shooting in El Paso 'Act of Cowardice' - Trump
    Witnesses Recall Chaos During El Paso Shooting, Say Gunman 'Was Going for Blood'
    Dayton, El Paso Massacres: Massive Politicised Debate on Social Media as Two Shooting Sprees Rock US
    Trump Discussed Recent Mass Shootings with FBI, Attorney General, Vows to Stop Violence
    FBI Worried Dayton, El Paso Shootings May 'Inspire Similar Acts of Violence'
    Tags:
    latino, hispanic americans, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico, Mexico, mass shooting, El Paso
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse