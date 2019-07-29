Register
16:13 GMT +329 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States over safety issues 13 March 2019

    Boeing Engineer Opens Up: ‘My Family Won't Fly on a 737 Max’

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    2150

    In March, global aviation authorities grounded the 737 MAX following two crashes, one in Indonesia and another Ethiopia, that left a total of 346 passengers and crew dead; authorities cited a software glitch that forced the planes into the ground shortly after takeoff.

    Speaking to the BBC, veteran Boeing engineer Adam Dickson admitted that his own family “won't fly on a 737 Max”, a plane that has recently been involved in two deadly crashes.

    “It’s frightening to see such a major incident because of a system that didn’t function properly or accurately,” Dickson, who worked for more than 30 years at Boeing and helped it design the 737 Max, told the BBC’s Panorama programme.

    He also claimed that work on the production line of the 737 Max was not duly funded.

    “Certainly what I saw was a lack of sufficient resources to do the job in its entirety. The culture was very cost-centred, incredibly pressurised. Engineers were given targets to get a certain amount of cost out of the aeroplane,” Dickson noted.

    An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019

    According to him, Boeing engineers were additionally pressured to play down the features of the new 737 Max so that the company could avoid strict scrutiny from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

    He argued that the purpose was to present these new features as “so similar to the previous design that it would not require a major design classification in the certification process”.

    “There was a lot of interest and pressure on the certification and analysis engineers in particular, to look at any changes to the Max as minor changes”, Dickson said.

    Boeing was quick to reject Dickson’s comments as incorrect, stressing that it remains committed to turning the 737 Max into one of the world’s safest aircraft.

    “We have always held true to our values of safety, quality and integrity and those values are complementary and mutually reinforcing with productivity and company performance”, the company said in a statement.

    The global 737 Max fleet was grounded in March following two deadly crashes involving the aircraft that killed a total of 346 passengers and crew. On 10 March, a Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 plane crashed after takeoff, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board. The tragedy came just five months after the October 2018 crash of a Lion Air 737 Max 8 in Indonesia, which killed all 189 people on board.

    In both crashes, the Max 8’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) was cited as a potential cause. The MCAS is a safety measure which aims to push the plane’s nose down in the event it reaches too high an altitude and is at risk of stalling.

    Related:

    Boeing's Well-Kept Secret: How 737 Max Flaws Killed 346 People in 5 Months
    Ethiopian Airlines Slams WP Report on Boeing 737 Max Crash as 'Defamation'
    Doomed 737 MAX 8 Lacked Vital Safety Features Boeing Charged as Extras - Reports
    Captain on Boeing 737 Max: Pilots Were Fighting Against Aircraft System
    Tags:
    safety, engineer, Boeing 737 Max 8, Boeing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse