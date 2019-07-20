Alien Pups? Oklahoma Animal Shelter Asks People to Raid Them, Not Area 51

1.7 million + people have clicked "Going" to the event Facebook event: “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All Of Us” is scheduled for the 20th September.

An Oklahoma Pet Shelter is encouraging people to storm the shelter and pick up some adorable tin-foil wearing animals.

Taking to Facebook on Friday, OKC Animal Welfare wrote in a post: "Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"

To entice potential adopters, the Facebook post shows an array of cute animals with their noses up towards the camera wearing tinfoil hats, in reference to urban legends of tinfoil blocking Alien signals.

According to the shelter’s website, they have 156 dogs and 24 cats available for adoption, as well as two pigs and a hamster.

The post comes in light of a planned Twitter-event calling on people to “Storm Area 51” in attempt to "see them Aliens”.

The event is titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All Of Us” and is scheduled to commence on the 20th September.

Area 51 is a US Airforce Facility which is believed by some be home to weapons testing and even alien technology and UFOs.

The event has seen military personnel complain about having to attend extra Area 51 defence meetings and drills in case people do try to storm the facility.

The US military directly told The Washington Post that it is warning people not to storm the facility.