Watch: Apollo 11 Launch Projected on Washington Monument for Anniversary of the 50th Moon Landing

The National Air and Space Museum on Tuesday night projected the Saturn V rocket image on the Washington Monument in DC in honor of Apollo 11 moon mission anniversary.

According to media reports, the event is part of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

According to NBC News, from Tuesday to Thursday, the 363-foot Saturn V rocket will be projected on the east face of the Washington Monument — the side facing the Capitol Building — for two hours each night, from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. local time.

Local netizens have shared on social media spectacular footage of the life-sized video projection of the legendary Saturn V on the launchpad.

For the 50th anniversary of the #Apollo11 mission to the moon, the Air and Space Museum is projecting a full sized image of the Saturn V rocket onto the Washington Monument. pic.twitter.com/BzlsZFyHUJ — Raymond K Riley (@RaymondKRiley) 17 июля 2019 г.

#Apollo50th The Smithsonian is projecting a Saturn V model of the Apollo 11 mission onto the Washington Monument. I wasn’t alive for the real thing, but this is as close as I’ll ever get to being right there in the smoke of the blast off. This was an incredible sight for me. pic.twitter.com/gFiwbRAeii — susie aramony (@5sosroze) 17 июля 2019 г.

folks, there should be a Saturn V rocket projected onto the Washington monument every day pic.twitter.com/ldQg5EmdQm — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) 17 июля 2019 г.

The Washington monument getting ready to transform into the Apollo 11 rocket. “LOVING THE USA TO THE MOON AND BACK”. #working4you #apollo11 #smithsonian as close as space I’ll be able to get. pic.twitter.com/zAS92HHWrs — Lance Ing (@lanceingthing) 17 июля 2019 г.

The Saturn V rocket was used by NASA for space missions between 1967 and 1973, including the Apollo 11 mission that put the first human, Neil Armstrong, on the moon.