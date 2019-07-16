Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Shakes San Francisco Bay Area (Video)

Earthquake monitors reported Tuesday that a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck California's San Francisco Bay Area. No damages or injuries have been reported.

Californians who felt the stong, but brief quake took to the non-profit European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre to provide details of the experience. One individual from the Livermore area described the event as a "quick back and forth jolt with vibration." Another indicated that the incident caused their entire home to shake in nearby Dublin.

A 2.0-magnitude earthquake was also felt by locals in Bakersfield while a 2.3-magnitude earthquake was felt in the Ridgecrest area.

​Local media reports indicate that a 3.5 aftershock was recorded.

​This latest series of quakes comes days after a powerful 7.1 earthquake struck southern California and caused extensive surface ruptures. Damages from said earthquake caused a massive fissure across the Little Lake fault zone near California's Highway 178. At least 159 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or greater were recorded afterward.