Jennifer Lopez Gives Soccer Star Lloyd a Sexy Dance as Birthday Present (Video)

During her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on 12 July Lopez asked Lloyd to come up on stage, saying that she had "a little present" for her.
"Are you ready for this? I don't know if you are ready for this", J Lo told Lloyd.
“I don’t know if you’re ready for this. I got a little present for you...” - @JLo bringing @CarliLloyd onstage tonight at #JLOItsMyParty pic.twitter.com/8S6uAxWL8g— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) 13 июля 2019 г.
After that, the singer's backup dancers strapped the soccer star to a big chair and started to perform a sexy dance to the Jeremih song "Birthday Sex". They were joined by J Lo herself.
.@CarliLloyd from the #USWNT just got a lap dance from @JLo at Madison Square Garden and it was everything #JLoMSG #JLOItsMyParty pic.twitter.com/xZpS2JPi3H— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) 13 июля 2019 г.
Lloyd later shared her reaction on Twitter.
A first for everything 🤣 https://t.co/WtnFVdi0i7— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) 13 июля 2019 г.
Some users were really amazed at seeing J Lo performing such a sexy dance for Lloyd.
Couldn’t love this more!— Nancy J Lavey (@Enjayell) 13 июля 2019 г.
While others weren't.
I rather have gotten a present from JLo than a lap dance but that's just me— Vivian Andújar 🌟✌️💝 (@VivianV70642179) 13 июля 2019 г.
What are the presents?! 😆— Dani (@the_popester) 13 июля 2019 г.
Meanwhile, another show by Jennifer Lopez scheduled to take place on the same stage on Saturday night was cancelled due to a major power outage in Manhattan. The venue was evacuated. Lopez took to Twitter to express her disappointment about the issue and apologised to her fans.
Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour
