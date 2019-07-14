Jennifer Lopez Gives Soccer Star Lloyd a Sexy Dance as Birthday Present (Video)

As the US Women's National Soccer Team continues to celebrate its World Cup victory it achieved last week, midfielder Carli Lloyd got a unique present from J Lo.

During her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on 12 July Lopez asked Lloyd to come up on stage, saying that she had "a little present" for her.

"Are you ready for this? I don't know if you are ready for this", J Lo told Lloyd.

​After that, the singer's backup dancers strapped the soccer star to a big chair and started to perform a sexy dance to the Jeremih song "Birthday Sex". They were joined by J Lo herself.

​Lloyd later shared her reaction on Twitter.

​Some users were really amazed at seeing J Lo performing such a sexy dance for Lloyd.

​While others weren't.

Meanwhile, another show by Jennifer Lopez scheduled to take place on the same stage on Saturday night was cancelled due to a major power outage in Manhattan. The venue was evacuated. Lopez took to Twitter to express her disappointment about the issue and apologised to her fans.