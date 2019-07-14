Large Scale Power Outage Hits Parts of New York City Leaving Tens of Thousands Without Electricity

More than 40,000 people were left without electricity in New York City primarily in in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side. According to Con Edison, the company was working on restoring power to 42,000 customers.
We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you.— Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019
Later, the utility company said that being restored on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, adding that most customers would be restored approximately at midnight local time.
Power is being restored on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and we’re estimating most customers will be restored at midnight.— Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019
Mayor Bill de Blasio said it appeared that the outage was the result of a mechanical problem in the electrical grid, CNN reported.
Meanwhile, New York Fire Department were responding to a transformer fire W 64 St and West End Ave. The firefighters also said they were responding to people trapped in elevators and subway cars.
MTA advised people to stay away from underground stations and consider taking a bus, as the outages were affecting "multiple lines".
Social media was buzzing with reports of the power outages.
Outage definitely bigger than originally reported. Strange sight. #NYCblackout #nycpoweroutage #NYC pic.twitter.com/SE3R3Y4JZB— Jenelle (@jenelled12) July 14, 2019
@CoreyinNYC we just lost power in Hudson Yards. I'm 21 stories above entrance to Lincoln Tunnel. @USPS building has ground floor light #Blackout #NYCblackout #nycpoweroutage #nycblackout2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/8nenNK9XXZ— TONeil (@TriciaONeil17) July 14, 2019
Pitch black in NYC! This is from our window! There is a power outage. #nycpoweroutage #nyc #NYCblackout pic.twitter.com/JkK4mbpiiY— castellón (@CastellonOscar) July 14, 2019
Several users pictured regular citizens directing traffic while the traffic lights were out
New Yorkers stepping up to control traffic near Times Square @CNN #nycpoweroutage #Blackout #newyorkcity pic.twitter.com/NMPyFWgb39— Steve Duggan (@dougano) July 13, 2019
Best city in the world #nycpoweroutage pic.twitter.com/NphS89oihE— Tejus Vishnu Govani (@tgovani) July 14, 2019
I LOVE this city!! Regular people took to the streets of NYC to help direct traffic.— Dana (store name) 🔜 A Billionaire (@sagesurge) July 14, 2019
NYC has its problems but we all ban together to help one another when needed.#Blackout #NYC #NYCblackout #NewYork #nycpoweroutage #poweroutage #blackout2019 #NYC #randomactofkindness pic.twitter.com/wLpobhQMgV
The billboards on Times Square also went out
VIDEO: Times Square, one of the brightest parts of the world now looks like this #nycpoweroutage #NYCblackout pic.twitter.com/Azy44JUE9K— ashlee dell. (@ashleedell) July 14, 2019
WHEN HAS TIMES SQUARE EVER LOOKED LIKE THIS #nycpoweroutage #NYCblackout pic.twitter.com/CPMFz7Ykp2— ashlee dell. (@ashleedell) July 14, 2019
Several netizens responded to the news with a bit of humour
OMFG I NEED THE AC BACK ON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#NYCblackout #nycpoweroutage #blackout pic.twitter.com/IGdwnTtiB4— Joobebe 🇩🇴 |🔥MONBEBE4LIFE🔥 (@MonbebeNyc) July 14, 2019
Live shot at Con Edison. #nycpoweroutage #NYC pic.twitter.com/LijdVuDjpV— Joe Mercer (@ExitRowJoe) July 14, 2019
Whoever is using their Clapper in Midtown....KNOCK it off!! #NYCPowerOutage #blackout pic.twitter.com/aRQmr1D1lb— TalentlessMedia (@TalentlessCook) July 14, 2019
