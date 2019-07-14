Large Scale Power Outage Hits Parts of New York City Leaving Tens of Thousands Without Electricity

The outage knocked out traffic lights, stalled elevators and limited subway service in parts of New York City.

More than 40,000 people were left without electricity in New York City primarily in in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side. According to Con Edison, the company was working on restoring power to 42,000 customers.

We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019

​Later, the utility company said that being restored on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, adding that most customers would be restored approximately at midnight local time.

Power is being restored on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and we’re estimating most customers will be restored at midnight. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019

​Mayor Bill de Blasio said it appeared that the outage was the result of a mechanical problem in the electrical grid, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, New York Fire Department were responding to a transformer fire W 64 St and West End Ave. The firefighters also said they were responding to people trapped in elevators and subway cars.

MTA advised people to stay away from underground stations and consider taking a bus, as the outages were affecting "multiple lines".

Social media was buzzing with reports of the power outages.

​Several users pictured regular citizens directing traffic while the traffic lights were out

Best city in the world #nycpoweroutage pic.twitter.com/NphS89oihE — Tejus Vishnu Govani (@tgovani) July 14, 2019

​The billboards on Times Square also went out

VIDEO: Times Square, one of the brightest parts of the world now looks like this #nycpoweroutage #NYCblackout pic.twitter.com/Azy44JUE9K — ashlee dell. (@ashleedell) July 14, 2019

​Several netizens responded to the news with a bit of humour

