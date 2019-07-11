Register
22:55 GMT +311 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Viral video shows two elderly women demanding that restaurant workers speak English

    ‘Speak Your Mexican At Home’: Elderly US Women Demand Workers Converse in English (Video)

    © Screenshot/Neyzha Nicole
    US
    Get short URL
    223

    Newly surfaced cellphone footage making the rounds on social media captures the moment that two elderly women dining at a Burger King in Eustis, Florida, demanded that restaurant workers stick to speaking English.

    Video of the July 6 incident, which was filmed and shared on Facebook by Neyzha Borrero, shows the two women arguing with Ricardo Castillo, the eatery’s general manager, about how “this is America” and that as such, Spanish-speakers need to do away with their native tongue.

    Local media reports suggest that the dispute erupted after Castillo approached the women, believing them to be upset about their meal. However, things quickly unraveled after the pair told the manager that the employees needed to drop the Spanish in public.

    “This is America, our main language is English,” one of the women says to Castillo. “Speak your Mexican at home. This is still America.”

    “When you’re in America, you should speak American English … Go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish. Go back to your Mexican country, your state, your country,” she adds.

    With the unidentified woman continuing on with her tired “You Must Speak English Only” speech, Castillo eventually decides to drop a little knowledge on the duo before ordering both to leave the restaurant.

    “Guess what, ma’am. I’m not Mexican,” Castillo, who is Puerto Rican, said. “I’m not Mexican, but you’re being very prejudiced, and I want you out of my restaurant right now.”

    When the blue-shirt-wearing woman states that she’ll leave once she’s done eating, Castillo informs her that he intends to call the cops. He later makes a remark that the pair are “very ignorant.”

    “We aren’t ignorant,” the second woman says. She follows up the statement by declaring that the eatery doesn’t belong to Castillo after he politely asks them to “leave my restaurant.”

    “This isn’t your restaurant. It is not. No it’s not. You don't know how to act around other people,” she adds before her partner chimes in, saying, “You won’t ever see us in here again.”

    Borrero told the Palm Beach Post that she and her boyfriend, Oni Martinez, who is seen in the recording, have encountered similar attitudes before on multiple occasions. “Nobody should been discriminated [against] because they speak another language … Talking another language is something to feel proud of,” she said.

    In a statement to local station Fox 35, Burger King stated that the incident is being investigated  by the franchise owner. “There is no place for discrimination in our restaurants,” it reads.

    Related:

    In Poor Taste: Burger King Apologizes for Controversial World Cup Pregnancy Ad
    Burger King Sweden's Campaign in Support of Female Saudi Drivers Backfires
    Trump Trolled by Burger King, Netizens Alike Over ‘Hamberders' Mishap
    'Blatantly Ignorant': Burger King Slagged Off for 'Racist' Vietnamese Dish Ad
    'Drink Responsibly': Burger King Denies Inciting Violence Against Nigel Farage
    Tags:
    English, Social Media, Burger King
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse