Spanish-Speaking Server Allegedly Receives 'Don't Tip Immigrants' Note on Check

The owner of a New Jersey restaurant, who identifies himself as a “proud immigrant”, fired back at a couple that left an unusual “farewell” message for one of the servers.

An American couple was seemingly excited about dining at the Under the Moon Café in New Jersey, the owner of the restaurant, Santiago Orosco, suggested in a Facebook post.

Although the good impression they left vanished, after a multilingual waitress discovered that they had written a note reading “Don’t Tip Immigrants” on the back of the receipt.

“Thursday night we had a couple come in to dine at our restaurant, they were in their mid to late 40’s, raved about the food, the décor and the service. While our server was closing out for the evening and reconciling sales receipts, she noticed that these customers had written a note on the back of their bill stating, ‘DON’T TIP IMMIGRANTS’. I can only assume that they heard our American multi-lingual server speak Spanish to another employee. I am utterly shocked at this blatant ignorance”.

Orosco revealed to Eyewitness News that the server couldn’t help but break down in tears upon seeing those three words:

“She was very distraught. She was crying, she was very taken aback by this situation and that’s not good. Unfortunately, the racism right now, because of the world we live in, is a little more out there, but it’s not acceptable by any means“.

Although the lion’s share of social media users supported the staff and condemned the couple’s deed, many others remained sceptical of the story, suggesting that it could have been made up: