Secret Service Arrests Man Burning US Flag Outside White House (Video)

Someone decided to burn the US flag in the middle of a crowd during the United States’ most important public holiday. The Secret Service was not amused.

A man has reportedly been arrested by the US Secret Service after he burned a US flag during 4th of July festivities outside the White House in Washington DC.

According to a video posted in social media, the eyebrow-raising maneuver sparked a brawl in the crowd.

Footage of White House flag burning ahead of Trump's #SaluteToAmerica



A man who identified himself as a veteran grabbed the burned flag #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/nJdWlMpdKp — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) 4 июля 2019 г.

​Under US law, flag burning is considered desecration and is punishable by fines or short-term imprisonment. It is unclear whether the burner would face penalties for starting a fire in a public place.