Register
22:46 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    James Alex Fields Jr., (L) is seen attending the Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park before being arrested by police and charged with charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death after police say he drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters later in the afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S

    White Nationalist James Fields Sentenced to Life in Prison Over Charlottesville Car Attack

    © REUTERS / Eze Amos
    US
    Get short URL
    153

    James Fields Jr., an avowed white nationalist who drove his car into a crowd of antifascist counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, was sentenced to life in prison on 29 federal counts of hate crimes Friday.

    The 22-year-old's August 12, 2017, attack injured 35 people and killed one woman, Heather Heyer. Fields pleaded guilty to the 29 counts of federal hate crime charges in April as part of a plea bargain that saw a possible death penalty charge dropped from his case, the Washington Post reported.

    Neo-Nazi rally in Frankfort, Ky
    © AP Photo / John Flavell
    US Army Investigates Servicemember’s Alleged Ties to Neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Group

    The Ohio native was separately found guilty in December 2018 on one count of first-degree murder, five counts of malicious wounding, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of hit and run, Sputnik reported. He received a life term plus 419 years in state prison.

    “The defendant’s crimes were so horrendous, and the maiming of innocents so severe, that they outweigh any factors” that Fields might cite in seeking leniency, chief prosecutor Christopher R. Kavanaugh wrote in a sentencing memo. “This is particularly true in light of the fact that he has demonstrated that he feels no remorse for his actions and continues to espouse his hateful ideology.”

    In a December 2017 phone call between Fields and his mother noted in Kavanaugh's filing, Fields told his mother about Heyer, "She is a communist ... An anti-white, liberal. . . . It’s not up for questioning. She’s the enemy.”

    White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S
    © REUTERS / Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share
    Trump Has ‘Unearthed Some Demons’: US Hate Groups Hit Record High in 2018 - Report

    The incident occurred in Charlottesville during the "Unite the Right" protest that saw white nationalists, white supremacists and neo-Nazis of various stripes converge on the central Virginia city in defence of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that the city was preparing to remove. Lee commanded the armies of the southern US states when they attempted to secede from the US in an effort to preserve the institutionalized enslavement of black people in the 1861-65 American Civil War. Although the Confederacy lost the war and slavery was outlawed, both the movement and its leaders continue to be revered by racist and nationalist movements.

    The protest saw mass counterprotests by antifascist demonstrators and the police did little to separate the two groups, with brawls, fistfights, beatings and even gunshots fired between the sides. However, the only death caused by the protest was Heyer's, as a result of Fields' car attack.

    His sentence is due to be imposed on July 15.

    Related:

    ‘Outsmarted’: US Neo-Nazi Groups Taken Over by Black Civil Rights Activist
    Counter-Protests Overwhelm 'Unite the Right 2'; FBI's Strzok Fired
    Four Men Charged Over Violence at Deadly Unite the Right Protest of 2017
    Tags:
    white supremacists, Neo-nazis, life sentence, Hate Crime, Federal Charges, Heather Heyer, Charlottesville, Unite The Right, James Fields
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok