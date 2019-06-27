Register
08:47 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants stand near Mexican police at the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico, 25 November 2018, as they try to reach the US.

    ‘Just Outrageous’: Acting ICE Chief Berates Democrats’ Drive to Blame Trump for Border Crisis

    © Rodrigo Abd
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The statement comes after President Trump rebuked Democrats for “inserting policy provisions that would make our country less safe”, in a nod to the House bill which was passed to prevent the White House from allowing the funding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel stationed at the US-Mexico border.

    Mark Morgan, Acting Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has accused Democrats of shifting the blame for the border crisis to President Donald Trump, calling them “just outrageous”.

    “The experts, the people who do this every single day, that risk their lives – we’ve been out there pleading with Congress that they need to step up. The only dysfunctional thing is Congress,” Morgan said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday.

    The remarks come after the House passed a $4.5 billion supplemental spending bill, causing a showdown between the Democrats who lead the House and the Republican-led Senate.

    The bill deals with humanitarian issues at the US-Mexico border and specifically stipulates more funding for food, water, medical services and additional protection for unaccompanied children.

    The document includes specifics which keep the Trump administration from approving any funding to shore up ICE personnel at the border.

    On Monday, the White House said in a statement that President Trump had pledged to veto the bill if it is passed, also blaming Democrats for “inserting policy provisions that would make our country less safe”.

    Earlier this month, Trump, who has repeatedly rebuked Democrats for not contributing to the security of the US southern border, took to Twitter to claim that “Mexico right now is doing more for the United States at the border than the Democrats in Congress.”

    The statement followed the US and Mexico clinching a bilateral declaration on measures to reduce the flow of illegal migrants through the border.

    The document envisages Mexico sending its National Guard to the southern border to stop human smuggling, with the US returning asylum seekers trying to cross the border to Mexico, where they will remain as their cases are decided on.

    In 2015, Trump campaigned on a pledge to build an “impenetrable and beautiful” wall along the entire 3,150-kilometre-long Mexico border in addition to the existing structures to stop illegal migrants from crossing into the US.

    However, after Democrats gained a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2018 mid-term election, Trump found himself incapable of securing the $5.7 billion he said he required for the barrier to be built.
    Differences with Democratic lawmakers have resulted in a month-long partial shutdown of government agencies.

    Trump ended the shutdown in late January, declaring a national emergency at the southern border three weeks later in a move that enabled him to divert military funds toward the wall project. The US President is seeking to build some 643 kilometres (400 miles) of border wall by next year.

    Related:

    Trump Administration Is Sacrificing The Safety of Migrant Children
    Trump Posts Video of Clinton Voicing Support for Fence Against Illegal Migrants
    Trump Says Wall Could Save US Money Amid Reports of Migrants Breaking Through
    Tags:
    bill, Republicans, Democrats, border wall, migrants, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse