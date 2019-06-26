US President’s Son Eric Spat on by “Disgusting Woman” at Swanky Chicago Bar

Several White House staffers reportedly experienced some tense confrontations while out in public last year, as a woman was charged with assaulting White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway at a Mexican restaurant, and outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, allegedly “for working for Trump”.

An employee of a popular upscale Chicago cocktail lounge has been taken into custody by Secret Service after spitting on Eric Trump.

US President Donald Trump’s son was attending Aviary bar in the West Loop when the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric told Breitbart News.

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasises a sickness and desperation and the fact that we're winning.”

According to Breitbart, the woman, a staff member of the lounge on Chicago's West Side, approached Eric the moment he entered with a group of people.

After she muttered something that allegedly sounded like it was anti-Trump, she spat at the US President's son.

The offender was handcuffed and whisked away by Secret Service agents.

The woman was later released as Eric Trump decided against pressing charges.

Regarding the incident, Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted:

“CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service.”

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

​A subsequent tweet from NBC5 Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern posted a photo showing police at the scene at around 8.30pm.

Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight, an employee allegedly spit on son of @realDonaldTrump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

Police presence outside Aviary after alleged incident between an employee and Eric Trump around 8:30pm pic.twitter.com/1oIiVfsiKj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

​On the heels of the incident, Eric Trump took to Instagram sharing a Socrates quote:

“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.”

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) 25 Июн 2019 в 10:41 PDT

The post was illustrated with picture-postcard images of the Chicago skyline showing Trump Chicago.

He tweeted: "Always love visiting @TrumpChicago! It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world! @TrumpHotels.

​Social media users went on Twitter to share their oinions on the incident.

Chicago i loved you but after hearing someone from our city spat at @EricTrump i think i never wanna leave! #fuckyouandyourdaddy — hi im luis (@djadorio) June 26, 2019

​

So who’s the hero who spat at @EricTrump??? — Josh de Léon 🌈 (@josh_dleon) June 26, 2019

Look at it from Bourdain's perspective - he got to look down on America on 'his day', & see Eric Trump spat on for, presumably, ordering a well done steak and a truffle oil explosion. AB thought, "Well, it might not be that bad after all..."



Which means a happy Bourdain day. — Rupert Vaughan (@rupertvaughan) June 26, 2019

While I understand the sentiment that’s decidedly uncool. — Pamela C (@pamica) June 26, 2019

yall who are laughing about eric trump.getting spat on are disgusting. anyone who laughs at someone getting spat on is disgusting. — Steven Camacho (@94mazdamiata) June 26, 2019

@EricTrump Sorry if it's true that you were spat on by some idiot! Hope you teach him a lesson! What a jerk to have done that! Throw the book at him! — Pris (@Pris31784726) June 26, 2019

​US President Donald Trump’s son Eric, who is a fourth generation businessman, currently serves as a trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization, running the company alongside his older brother Donald Jr.

He travels with Secret Service protection as the president's son, with the cost of that protection unit occasionally becoming an issue in the media as raising the costs to taxpayers.