Trump Postpones ICE Raids on Illegal Immigrants on Dem Leader Pelosi’s Plea – Report

On Sunday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were set to begin raids in 10 major US cities, taking illegal immigrants into custody for subsequent deportation. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that the raids would be postponed for two weeks.

Trump postponed planned ICE raids on illegal immigrants after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi personally asked him to do so, The Hill reported Saturday.

According to the report, Pelosi called Trump and spoke with him for about 12 minutes, several hours before the postponement was announced. After the call, Trump postponed ICE raids in ten cities planned for this Sunday for two weeks to give lawmakers more time to come to an agreement regarding asylum policy and immigration issues.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!" Trump tweeted on Friday.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 июня 2019 г.

​Following the announcement, Speaker Pelosi thanked Trump on Twitter.

"Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together," she said, responding to Trump’s tweet.

Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) 22 июня 2019 г.

​On Saturday, House Democratic aides told CNN that they did not believe Trump would keep his word to cancel the raids if a deal was reached.

"Democrats aren't going to compromise their values," one aide said. "He's walked away from several deals on immigration. We have no illusions here."

The Sunday raids were planned to hit migrant communities in 10 major US cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Chicago, according to The New York Times. In a tweet posted 17 June, Trump announced ICE agents would “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 июня 2019 г.

​Washington, seeking to limit the influx of immigrants coming illegally from Central American countries, signed a deal with Mexico City in which Mexico will crack down on immigrants on its own southern border.