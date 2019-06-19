Register
10:15 GMT +319 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with supporters formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2019

    Immigration, Trade War with China, Cure for Cancer: Key Takeaways From Trump's 2020 Reelection Rally

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    103

    US President Donald Trump has kicked off his campaign in Orlando, as he hopes to keep his foothold in Florida, a key swing state that delivered 29 electoral votes his way on election day, 2016.

    Donald Trump formally announced that he's running for a second term in office in 2020 in a pitch he delivered on Tuesday evening to a gathering of 20,000 people at Amway Center in Orlando. Florida is a key swing state in a campaign that will see him battle against one of the 23 Democrats vying to run against him next year.

    During his 75-minute speech, the president addressed a crowd that had donned “Make America Great Again” hats; they chanted “build the wall,” and waved signs that read “Four More Years”.

    “Exactly four years ago this week I announced my campaign for the [office of] president . . . It turned out to be a great political movement,” Trump said.

    “As long as you keep this team in place,”  Trump told thousands of supporters Tuesday, “our future has never looked brighter or sharper.”

    Donald Trump said his administration would be attempting things that no one else has ever attempted before, as he launched his re-election speech with a teaser:

    “Wait until you see some of the things you’ll hear about in the next few months,” adding “That’s what I say to my boss when he asks why I haven’t written anything in weeks.”

    Democrats
    Trump moved on to criticise “Crazy Bernie Sanders”, as he lambasted the Democrats as socialists, saying Americans don’t believe in socialism, “they believe in freedom”.

    Trump said the Democratic party had become “more unhinged” than at any point in history.
    Instead of bringing America together, Democrats want us “splintered” and “divided”, Trump said.

    "A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream," he told the crowd.

    ​"Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice and rage. They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it. Not acceptable. It's not going to happen," Trump asured his supporters.

    Immigration

    On immigration, Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for their inaction, as he deplored the current volatile situation at the border, claiming that undocumented immigrants are “pouring in”. He accused Democrats of seeking to legalise illegal immigration in order to boost their voting base.

    "We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens, not for criminal aliens," Trump told Florida supporters.
    Donald Trump lambasted the Democrats over sanctuary cities, and moved on to the issue of the border wall, claiming 400 miles of it will be built by the end of next year.

    ​Trump said that the "American dream" itself is in peril from illegal immigrants.

    ​"Illegal mass migration brings in millions of low wage workers to compete for jobs, wages, and opportunities against the most vulnerable Americans, cutting off their path to the American dream," he said.

    Economy

    Trump's strongest card is the current health of the US economy, which he described as "the envy of the world."
    Unemployment, one of the best indicators of an economy’s health, is low, said Trump, as he went on to claim the US has the lowest unemployment rate in the history of the country and impressive GDP growth.

    ​Unemployment figures stand currently at 3.8%, the lowest since 2000, and average hourly wages in the country continue to grow slowly, increasing by 2.7% compared to May of last year.

    China

    Moving onto the issue of the trade standoff with China, he pledged to negotiate a winning trade deal with the People's Republic, or walk away altogether.

    Trump applauded the results of the tariffs slapped on China, saying they were working.

    Companies are leaving China, he said.

    In a jab at the media, Trump added “when the fake news tells you that you’re paying”, people shouldn’t listen.

    “You’re not paying very much if you’re paying anything at all,” he said.


    Healthcare

    The Us President also vowed to tackle some key health challenges head-on, saying he would defend Medicare and Social Security for America's seniors, and always protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.

    “We will come up with the cures to many many problems to many, many diseases including cancer,” Trump said.
    He added: “We will eradicate AIDS in America and we’re very close”.

    ​By kicking off his campaign in Orlando, Trump hopes to keep his foothold in a state that delivered 29 electoral votes on his way to the White House in 2016.

    In Florida, 54% of voters say they are better off financially than they were in 2016, while only 23% say they are worse off, a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday found. However, the same survey found that 44% of voters approve of the job he is doing, while 51% disapprove.

    The survey revealed that Trump was trailing major Democratic presidential candidates, Biden, Sanders, Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris by 7 percentage points or more nationally.

    Related:

    Trump Policies Directed at Central American Immigrants Create Vicious Crisis Cycle
    US-China Trade War Could Impact Trump Electorate - Professor
    Trump Rolls Out ‘Keep America Great’ 2020 Campaign Slogan at Orlando Rally
    Twitterians Amazed as Abraham Lincoln Spotted At Trump Orlando Rally
    Tags:
    2020 election, Florida, Donald Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse