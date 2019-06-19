Video Game Developer Tishchenko to Be Deported to Russia on 19 June - US Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian video game developer Oleg Tishchenko, who was indicted on charges of purchasing US military aircraft documentation, has been sentenced for 12 months in prison with credit for time served and will be deported to Russia on 19 June, a court filing said on Wednesday.

"Sentence [is] 12 months and 1 day with credit for time served. The defendant shall be released into the custody of Homeland Security agents today, June 19, and they will transport the Defendant to the Salt Lake International Airport for self-deportation to Russia," the court filing said.

Oleg Tishchenko, 42, worked on high-precision flight simulators. The indictment suggested that Tishchenko got access to pilot instructions and user manuals for F-16, F-35, F-22 and A-10 jets and then sold them on eBay to clients in Cyprus, Japan, Australia and the Netherlands.

The game developer was indicted in 2016 but his detention only started at the beginning of this year in Georgia, from where he was extradited to the United States. He was accused of five charges, including smuggling, violation of the arms exports ban legislation and conspiracy against the United States.

Last month the Russian Embassy in the US said that there were 'signs of provocation by US intelligence services' in Tishchenko's case.