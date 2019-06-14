US Court to Issue Sentence in Russian National Tishchenko Case on June 19 in Utah - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US court in the state of Utah is scheduled to issue a sentence in the case of Russian video game developer Oleg Tishchenko, accused of purchasing documentation on US military aircraft, including F-16, F-22 and F-35 fighters, online, the filing has shown.

"NOTICE OF HEARING as to Oleg Mikhaylovich Tishchenko (Notice generated by DAK Chambers): Plea and Sentence is set for 6/19/2019, at 09:00 AM in Rm 8.100 before Judge Dale A. Kimball. (eat) (Entered: 06/13/2019)," the filing read.

Notably, the trial, initially planned for August, has been cancelled, meaning that Tishchenko has pleaded guilty on at least several charges he is facing.

Previously, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement that the case of Russian citizen Tishchenko has signs of a provocation, staged by the US intelligence services.

Oleg Tishchenko was indicted back in 2016 but was detained early this year in Georgia and subsequently extradited to the United States on several charges, including conspiracy and smuggling.