Bear Cub Shot Dead After Getting Too Friendly With Humans

As one wildlife biologist explained, the bear's death serves as a "classic example" of why these creatures should never be fed, no matter what.

A black bear cub was killed by local wildlife officials in Oregon after the creature became habituated to a certain area near Scoggins Valley Park where people frequently left food for it, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV reports citing the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to the media outlet, people fed the bear foods like trail mix, sunflower seeds and cracked corn, and appeared in a number of selfies taken by people who visited the park.

As the wildlife experts explained, these circumstances made it difficult to relocate the bear as the creature became accustomed to humans, which also increased the probability of the bear becoming engaged in “dangerous interactions” with humans.

"This is a classic example of why we implore members of the public not to feed bears," said wildlife biologist Kurt Licence. "While the individuals who put food out for this bear may have had good intentions, bears should never, ever be fed".

Prior to the bear being killed, Washington County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the animal online, warning people to stay away from the area while the relocation attempt was in progress.

Deputies are working to get this bear cub near Hagg Lake to go back into the woods... please stay away from the area near Boat Ramp A. pic.twitter.com/tI8m5yTbyk — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) 13 июня 2019 г.

​News of this development apparently did not sit well with many social media users, who wondered aloud whether the bear should've been simply relocated or moved to a zoo instead of being shot dead.

