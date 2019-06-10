Folk Legend in the Making: Russian Man Bites Bear’s Tongue

The incident occurred on 2 June; three men were in the forest on the territory of the Khutinsky nature reserve in the Pii-Khem district. They lit a fire, cooked food, and were collecting deer horns in the nearby forest.
The man then managed to call his friends for help, and they, in turn, called for an ambulance. He was hospitalised with injuries to his face, head, hands, and abdomen.
The three men may have gone home with a story to tell their grandchildren, but they didn't manage to escape being fined for violating fire regulations.
