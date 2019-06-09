Pelosi Slams US-Mexico Migration Deal as Undermining US 'Preeminent Leadership Role'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Saturday the US-Mexico migration deal announced earlier by US President Donald Trump, saying that the agreement was based on a reckless threat to our "close friend and neighbour to the south.”
"President Trump undermined America’s preeminent leadership role in the world by recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south [...] Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy", Pelsoi said in a statement, cited by Fox News.
Earlier, Pelosi stressed that Trump's approach towards Mexico was wrong and dubbed the tariff threat policy "dangerous territory".
"I think that this is dangerous territory. This is not a way to treat a friend. It's not a way to deal with immigration. It's not a way to meet the humanitarian needs at the border", Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing on Wednesday.
Later on Friday, the US State Department published a joint bilateral declaration on curbing illegal migration at the US-Mexican border.
Last week, Trump said Washington would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10, adding that the duties would go up to 25 percent by October unless the US southern neighbor quelled the illegal immigration crisis.
Trump has for months vowed to stop the influx of illegal migrants from Central America through the Mexican border. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a border wall.
The president has said the border wall would prevent criminals and terrorists from pouring into the United States.
