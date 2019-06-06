Register
03:11 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Child with a teddy bear

    US Lawmakers Pass Bill Forcing Chemical Castration of Child Sex Offenders

    Pixabay/CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Convicted sex offenders who committed crimes against children will be required to undergo chemical castration in order to receive probation following their jail sentences if a recent bill, passed in the both the Alabama House and Senate, receives the governor’s signature.

    House Bill 379, upon Governor Kay Ivey's signature, would make Alabama the latest state to adopt the use of chemical castration in dealing with sex offenders.

    The bill, introduced in the House by Republican State Rep. Steve Hurst in April, calls for those convicted of a sex offense against a child under the age of 13 to undergo chemical castration treatment on top of their existing punishment before they are eligible for parole.

    Payment for chemical castration, which would be performed at least one month prior to the offender being released on parole, would come entirely out of the inmate's pocket.

    Abortion rights advocates hold signs while anti-abortion demonstrators walk by during the annual March for Life in Washington, DC.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Dem 'Kook' Sparks Online Storm by Reportedly Proposing to Castrate Men to End Abortions

    Failure to undergo said treatment would be seen as a parole violation, but the bill does specify that one cannot be denied parole if one is unable to afford chemical castration treatment. It's unclear what or who would fund the treatment in this case.

    According to an article in the US National Library of Medicine (NLM), chemical castration treatment costs would run an individual around $4,600 annually.

    In chemical castration treatments, the hormonal drugs known as medroxyprogesterone acetate and cyproterone acetate (both used in the US) have to be administered every few months to ensure the procedure's effectiveness.

    Those receiving the acetate injections will experience lower levels of testosterone, the primary hormone linked to libido and sexual function, but also a number of side effects, including depression, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and infertility, according to the US NLM article.

    Currently, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin allow chemical or surgical castration as punishment for those convicted of a range of sexual crimes.

    Though the bill passed both the Alabama Senate and House with overwhelming support, not all of the lawmakers' constituents agree with the legislation.

    Children abuse
    CC0
    'Pedophile's Paradise': Sweden Softens Punishment for Serial Child Molesters

    "I had people call me in the past when I introduced it and said, ‘Don't you think this is inhumane?' I asked them, ‘What's more inhumane than when you take a little infant child and you sexually molest that infant child when the child cannot defend themselves or get away, and they have to go through all the things they have to go through?' If you want to talk about inhumane, that's inhumane," Hurst told WIAT, adding that he sees his bill as deterring future sexual crimes against children.

    The document states HB379 will go into effect "on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval." 

    Related:

    Sexual Chemistry: Norwegian Minister Proposes Castration of Pedophiles
    Scotland Considers Chemical Castration for Sex Offenders
    Criminal or Victim: Scientists Identify Reasons for Pedophiles’ Behavior
    Fox News Host Doubles Down, Defends Past Comments on Women, Pedophilia
    British Army Officer Admits Live-Streaming Child Sex Abuse From Philippines
    Tags:
    Child Molestation, Molestation, rape, Child Rape, child abuse, children, surgical castration, castration, Chemical Castration, sex crime, steve hurst, United States, Alabama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse