Virginia Beach Police Name Shooter Who Killed 12 at Municipal Building

Twelve people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, CNN reported citing local police chief James Cervera.

The gunman has been identified as DeWayne Craddock, an engineer for the city, the police said in a statement. The gunman died after a shootout with the police.

"Craddock had been employed with the city of Virginia Beach for the past 15 years as an engineer", Police Chief James Cervera said.

According to the police, additional weapons were recovered at the scene of the incident and at Craddock's home.

"We have recovered a 45-caliber handgun with multiple extended magazines that were emptied. The suspect was reloading the extended magazines in that handgun, firing at victims throughout the building and at our officers", the police chief added.

During a press conference, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam extended his condolences to the families of the victims, while the city's mayor, Bobby Dyer, called the incident a "senseless crime" and the local community's "the darkest hour".

