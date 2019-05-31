Register
01:37 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Elderly woman wielding a revolver confronts a couple attempting to have a picnic

    ‘You Need to Leave’: Gun-Toting US Campground Worker Threatens Unarmed Couple

    Facebook/Jessica Richardson
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A Mississippi campground worker has been fired after a viral video depicted the elderly employee brandishing a weapon at an unarmed couple and their dog while ordering them to vacate the property.

    This past Memorial Day weekend, Jessica and Franklin Richardson and their two-year-old dog ventured to a campground located on Oktibbeha County Lake in Starkville, Mississippi, for a picnic.

    Before the young couple could sit down and enjoy their food, a truck driven by an elderly woman in a "Kampgrounds of America" t-shirt pulled up near them and their pooch.

    "She jumped out, and the gun was pointed at me, my husband, and our dog. It was just pointing at us. One finger was on the trigger, and one finger was on the lever of the revolver," Jessica Richardson told Mississippi's WCBI, recounting the series of events that led up to the now-viral video that has amassed more than 1.1 million views on Facebook.

    In the clip, uploaded Sunday afternoon, the woman is seen brandishing her revolver as she circles the couple. Jessica informs the woman that she and her husband didn't know they needed to inform campground employees about their picnic, and that pulling the gun wasn't necessary. Not denying Jessica's account, the woman replies, saying, "Well I'm just telling you, you need to leave because it's under private ownership. Y'all just can't be out here." She then puts the gun away.

    Since the incident, Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA), which owns the site in question, has issued an apology for their employee's actions and the "traumatic experience."

    However, some commenters were not happy with the apology issued by the company, which operates over 500 locations in the US and Canada. Facebook user Mary Stockinger noted that the woman's husband was also an employee of the company, and both were residents on the property as well.

    "If her husband continues employment does that mean they will both continue to reside there? Who will ensure safety for campers if she is still on the grounds?" Stockinger questioned.

    Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer waits to go through security at the Hennepin County Government Center Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Minneapolis in the fourth week of his trial. Noor is charged with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15, 2017, shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and Australian-American who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.
    © AP Photo / Jim Mone
    US Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Woman

    Making matters worse, the couple spoke to the geriatric gun wielder's husband on their way out, and he confirmed they were welcome to walk around.

    "The first thing he says is ‘Oh, you don't need a reservation for the lake.' Then she pulls up flying, hops out the car, then proceeded to yell at my wife, ‘Get in the car, you need to get back in the car,' just cussing her out and she's not even saying anything," Franklin, a US Army National Guard veteran, told WCBI.

    KOA issued a follow-up comment on Facebook, saying they "can confirm that both employees have been terminated," although it's unclear if that means they will remain residents of the campground. 

    Related:

    WATCH: Drive-Thru Customers Get Front Row Seats to Employee Brawl at Burger King
    United Airlines Employee Facing Criminal Charges Over Racist Tirade
    Gas Station Employee Verbally Abuses US Citizen for Speaking Spanish (VIDEO)
    WATCH: US Taco Bell Manager Chokes Out Pregnant Employee
    WATCH: US School Employee Spits on Man, Calls Him ‘N****r’ in ‘Disgusting’ Video
    Tags:
    job losses, fired, weapon, veteran, employee, confrontation, guns, threat, Memorial Day, Mississippi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse