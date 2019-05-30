Register
22:30 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Aerial view of the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant

    US Prepares to Destroy One of its Last Chemical Weapons Caches

    © Wikimedia Commons; Peoawca
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    The US Army will soon begin the process of destroying one of its last remaining caches of chemical weapons. Over 100,000 rockets, shells and other weapons containing poisonous agents have been stored at a Kentucky facility since the mid-20th century.

    "I must say, this is a day I wasn't quite sure we were going to see at various points," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said at a Wednesday ceremony at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky. "Now, after many years, the safety we worked so hard for is finally in sight."

    Loud & Clear
    Agent Orange: America’s Use of Chemical Weapons Devastated Vietnam

    Blue Grass is home to 523 tons of chemical weapons, including such deadly compounds as mustard gas and the nerve agents sarin and VX. Under the terms of the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1997, these are Schedule 1 substances, and nations are limited to only 1 ton of each for scientific and medical purposes, since they have no legitimate use other than as weapons.

    McConnell has struggled with the Army since the 1990s to get the weapons destroyed in a way safe for nearby residents, including Kentucky's second-largest city of Lexington, home to roughly 320,000 people. WKYT reported that the Army wanted to incinerate the weapons, but McConnell pushed back.

    The $60 million Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant was completed by Bechtel and Parsons in 2015, and over 1,200 workers have spent the past four years testing and re-testing machines and procedures to make sure everything will be maximally safe, according to project manager Ronk Hink.

    Work is set to begin soon, and it will take until 2023 to destroy the weapons safely. They will be dismantled and the chemical weapons removed, then the shells detonated inside a sealed blast facility with 2-foot-thick concrete doors. Plant workers will destroy the nerve agents with a two-step process of neutralization and supercritical water oxidation, local CBS affiliate WLKY reported.

    This picture taken on May 22, 2019 shows smoke plumes rising from the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province.
    © AFP 2019 / Anas AL-dyab
    US Cannot Confirm Reports of Use of Chemical Weapons in Idlib - Envoy for Syria

    "Today marks the beginning of the last chapter of US efforts to eradicate chemical weapons from the face of the earth," Dr. Michael Ball, deputy assistant secretary of defense for threat reduction and arms control, said at the ceremony, WLKY reported. "These deadly and indiscriminate weapons have been used by conventional armies in times of war, by rebels in domestic conflicts and [by] terrorists against innocent civilians."

    The US has destroyed roughly 90% of its extant chemical weapons stocks, but two facilities remain: the Kentucky location and one in Colorado, which has already destroyed about one-quarter of its 2,600 tons of chemical weapons.

    "Our international reputation, our ability to reinforce the norm against chemical weapons use, is dependent on the success here in Kentucky and demilitarizing the remaining chemical weapons stockpile," Ball said.

    A German emergency worker looks out of a tent for decontamination during a joint anti-terror exercise of German authorities in Berlin, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    'Toxic Mosquitoes': 'US-Funded' Lugar Center in Georgia May Be Bioweapons Lab – Ex-Minister

    According to the terms of the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1997, destruction of chemical weapons must take place under the auspices of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental organization based in The Hague, The Netherlands.

    Only three countries have neither signed nor acceded to the the treaty: South Sudan, North Korea and Egypt.

    Related:

    US Diverting After “Bombshell” Cover-Up on Chemical Weapons in Syria
    Alleged Chemical Weapons Use in Syria Needs to be Investigated - Moscow
    US Cannot Confirm Reports of Use of Chemical Weapons in Idlib - Envoy for Syria
    Tags:
    rockets, shells, dismantling, destruction, mustard gas, VX gas, sarin, chemical weapons, Chemical Weapons Convention, Bechtel, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse