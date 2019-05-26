Democrat Ocasio-Cortez Slams Politico’s 'Anti-Semitic' Picture of Bernie Sanders

The illustration of Bernie Sanders appeared on the Friday cover of Politico magazine where the only Jewish candidate in the US Democratic presidential race is seen standing next to what looks like a money tree.

Politico has been slammed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over the magazine publishing illustrations of Bernie Sanders which specifically depict him standing by a tree with dollar bills instead of leaves and a luxury mansion.

“Can Politico explain to us how photoshopping money trees next to the only Jewish candidate for president and talking about how ‘cheap’ and rich he is isn’t anti-Semitic? Or are they just letting this happen because he’s a progressive politician they don’t like?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

READ MORE: Trump Predicts Biden, Sanders to Be Democratic Finalists in Presidential Race

Her view was supported by many other Twitter users who slammed the illustrations as the indication of “blatant anti-Semitism”, signalling their support for Bernie Sanders.

Absolutely disgusting….clearly antisemitic…what is wrong with you people🤦🏼‍♀️ — Treasa Flynn (@TreasaFlynn20) 26 мая 2019 г.

This is anti-semitic. Stop it. — travelincatdoc (@travelincatdoc) 25 мая 2019 г.

A N T I S E M I T I C T R A S H



> Report. — Chloé; 💫 World Champions 🇫🇷 (@Clo_VforVictory) 25 мая 2019 г.

Bernie has amassed some wealth at 76 after 4 decades of public service and writing books. He's never once said that people shouldn't be able to make money. His policies remain unchanged. There's no "there" there Politico. You're grasping. — Let's not be stupid this time (@Zoemae31) 26 мая 2019 г.

I love Bernie and love that he has been able to live comfortably now..this is what all of us strive for and hope that in our 70's we achieve. — KareenShanks (@ShanksKareen) 25 мая 2019 г.

This is a horrific graphic — Chris Olley (@chrisoIIey) 25 мая 2019 г.

Antisemitism — Birl (@Birl) 25 мая 2019 г.

A rare glimpse into Politico's news room. pic.twitter.com/yba5xt8XYF — Michael Grunder (@grumi78) 25 мая 2019 г.

The blatant antisemitism — luis (@fredo2298) 25 мая 2019 г.

In a Politico article titled “The Secret of Bernie's Millions”, Sanders is described as “a three-home-owning millionaire with a net worth approaching at least $2 million”.

Additionally, one of the magazine’s tweets calls Sanders “the champion of the underclass” and a person who “has found himself in the socio-economic penthouse of his rhetorical bogeymen”.

READ MORE: Bernie Sanders Releases 10 Years of Tax Returns, Urges Trump to Follow Suit

© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle Bernie Sanders Kicks Off Second Presidential Campaign, Tells Family Story

In February, Sanders, who finished as runner-up in the 2016 Democratic primaries behind Hillary Clinton, announced that he would run for US president in the 2020 election.

His previous election campaign was focused on income equality and criticised the US’ “millionaires and billionaires” — policies that proved especially popular among young voters.

President Donald Trump, for his part, said at the time that he wishes “Bernie well” but added that “personally I think he missed his time”.

“But I like Bernie… We’ll see how well he does”, Trump concluded. Trump and Sanders are both natives of New York City.