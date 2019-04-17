Trump Predicts Biden, Sanders to Be Democratic Finalists in Presidential Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump suggested that he would either face Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!" Trump said on Twitter.

According to the recent 2020 Democratic Primary poll conducted by the Morning Consult and based on 12,550 interviews with registered voters, collected from April 8-14, Biden was leading in the Democratic presidential field with 31 percent support, followed by Sanders at 23 percent.

Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Prior to that, Biden represented the state of Delaware in the US Senate between 1973 and 2009. He ran for president of the United States in 1988 and 2008, but withdrew early from both races.

More than ten Democrats have already announced their intention to run in the 2020 presidential election, including Senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.