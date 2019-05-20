Trump: 'If Iran Wants to Fight, That Will Be the Official End of Iran'

Donald Trump has warned in his Tweet that it would be "official end of Iran", if Tehran "wants to fight".
Earlier, US warships carried out exercises in the Arabian Sea as part of efforts to build up preparedness for what Washington calls an Iranian threat.
Last May Trump announced the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with Iran, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reinstating harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
