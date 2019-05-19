'Pro-Life' Trump Talks About Abortion, Says He Would Make Exceptions in 3 Cases

US President Donald Trump has turned to Twitter to speak up about abortion, as he called himself "strongly Pro-Life" but went on to note that he would have made exceptions in three instances — rape, incest and cases where the pregnant woman's life was in danger.
As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions — Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother — the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 мая 2019 г.
This remark is the first comment that Donald Trump has made regarding the highly-disputed abortion issue, as earlier this week the Alabama State Senate passed a Conservative-led abortion bill, making nearly all abortions illegal except when there is a "serious health risk" for the mother and when the unborn child has a "lethal anomaly".
READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Decries Alabama's 'Patriarchal' Abortion Law in NAKED Protest
Meanwhile, sixteen states have passed or are currently considering prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy. Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Ohio have all approved so-called heartbeat abortion laws.
All comments
Show new comments (0)