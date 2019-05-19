'Pro-Life' Trump Talks About Abortion, Says He Would Make Exceptions in 3 Cases

On Tuesday, The Alabama state senate passed legislation to ban almost all abortions in the state. The bill, signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey the following day, makes no exceptions for incest and rape victims.

US President Donald Trump has turned to Twitter to speak up about abortion, as he called himself "strongly Pro-Life" but went on to note that he would have made exceptions in three instances — rape, incest and cases where the pregnant woman's life was in danger.

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions — Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother — the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 мая 2019 г.

​This remark is the first comment that Donald Trump has made regarding the highly-disputed abortion issue, as earlier this week the Alabama State Senate passed a Conservative-led abortion bill, making nearly all abortions illegal except when there is a "serious health risk" for the mother and when the unborn child has a "lethal anomaly".

Meanwhile, sixteen states have passed or are currently considering prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy. Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Ohio have all approved so-called heartbeat abortion laws.