13:53 GMT +317 May 2019
    Emrata

    Emily Ratajkowski Decries Alabama's 'Patriarchal' Abortion Law in NAKED Protest

    © Photo: emrata/instagram
    US
    104

    The new legislation − one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in recent memory − bans all abortions except in the most extreme health risk situations.

    Supermodel and social media star Emily Ratajkowski stripped naked to protest against the new controversial Alabama abortion ban which sparked nationwide public backlash this week.

    Ratajkowski, 27, posed completely naked, covering her breasts with an arm and using just a flower to cover her modesty.

    "This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape," she wrote, referring to the male Republican Alabama senators who got the bill through the chamber.

    "These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce".

    The model added: "The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice."

    This photograph released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala.
    © AP Photo/ Hal Yeager/Alabama Governor's Office
    ‘More Than Just a Women’s Issue’: US Abortion Bill May Lead to Mass Human Rights Movement

    The Alabama State Senate passed a widely debated Conservative-led abortion bill on Tuesday, outlawing nearly all abortions except when there is "serious health risk" for the mother and when the unborn child has a "lethal anomaly". The bill, signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey the following day, implies no exceptions for rape and incest victims. Doctors could face a life in prison for performing an abortion in the state.

    Pro-lifers said they left out the exceptions in a bid to provoke the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which enshrined women's constitutional right to abortion.

    The law ignited backlash from Democratic lawmakers and abortion rights advocates alike, who promised to fight it in court. Nancy Pelosi, the House's top Democrat, said: "Women's rights are under attack. This relentless and cruel Republican assault on women's health is designed to force a court battle to destroy Roe v. Wade. Democrats will be ready to defend health care and women's reproductive freedom."

    "This is a war on women, and it is time to fight like hell," said Democratic 2020 hopeful, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

    naked, abortion, protest, Emily Ratajkowski, United States, Alabama
