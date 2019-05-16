Pentagon Awards $787Mln for Border Wall Construction Projects

"Southwest Valley Constructors [of] Albuquerque, New Mexico was awarded a $646,000,000… contract for design and build of Tucson [Arizona] Sector barrier wall," the release said on Wednesday.
The Department of Defence has redirected earlier $1.5 billion in funds in order to help pay for the construction of 80 miles of wall along the US-Mexico border to tackle illegal immigration crisis.
