Pentagon Awards $787Mln for Border Wall Construction Projects

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two US construction firms won more than $787 million combined to help build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, the Defence Department said in a press release.

"Southwest Valley Constructors [of] Albuquerque, New Mexico was awarded a $646,000,000… contract for design and build of Tucson [Arizona] Sector barrier wall," the release said on Wednesday.

BFBC LLC from the US state of Montana was awarded nearly $142 million to design and build vehicle and pedestrian barriers for projects in El Centro, California and Yuma, Arizona, the release added.

The Department of Defence has redirected earlier $1.5 billion in funds in order to help pay for the construction of 80 miles of wall along the US-Mexico border to tackle illegal immigration crisis.