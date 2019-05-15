Register
17:18 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 9, 2012, a Southwest Airlines Boeing lands at Chicago's Midway Airport as another sits at a gate. Southwest Airlines Co. said Thursday, March 1, 2012, that it took a step toward combining its fleet with that of AirTran Airways as U.S. officials gave the airlines a single operating certificate

    ‘You Can't Say Anything to Anyone': US Man Booted From Flight Over Vodka Joke

    © AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast
    US
    Get short URL
    12342

    Sitting in a cramped plane for hours while flight staff tackle maintenance issues before takeoff is enough to drive anyone just a little bonkers. One traveler's attempt to make light of the mind-numbing scenario unfortunately blew up in his face and saw him booted from the flight.

    The unexpected series of events unfolded Wednesday as Southwest Airlines Flight 478 was preparing to depart from California's Sacramento International Airport.

    While on the tarmac, the flight crew discovered that a maintenance light had come on in the cockpit, prompting officials to address the matter. The flight, bound for Austin, Texas, ended up being delayed by a few hours after officials wound up also having to refuel the plane before air traffic controllers cleared it for takeoff.

    Southwest Airlines airplane
    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    New PHOTOS of Southwest Airlines Plane Sliding Off Runway at California Airport

    "We returned to the gate to wait for maintenance and to refuel, and then waited for clearance from air traffic control — in all, we were delayed by three to four hours," Peter Uzelac, one of the passengers aboard the flight, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

    In a bid to keep passengers at ease during the waiting period, flight attendants passed out drinks, according to Uzelac. It was as one attendant approached Uzelac's row that things quickly turned sour when his row buddy opted to test out his comedic skills.

    Per Uzelac, the fellow traveler jokingly remarked, "Wow, I hope that's vodka, because we've been sitting here for so long," when he was handed his very own water cup from the flight attendant. The attendant went along, saying that the drink was indeed vodka.

    As the attendant tended to travelers in a different row, the man later remarked that the drink wasn't vodka, which subsequently caused the flight attendant to get heated and confront the jokester.

    "She came by and was like, ‘I don't think that and I didn't like your joke,'" Uzelac explained to local California station Fox 40. "Then my wife tried to butt-in there and say, ‘Look it, we've been on this plane for hours.' And she says, ‘Well, so have I, so get used to it.'"

    Christian Richard Martin
    Christian County Detention Center
    American Airlines Pilot Arrested for Triple Murder as He Prepared for Takeoff

    Burn.

    After walking away, leaving several nearby passengers in a state of shock, Uzelac told the station that he spotted the flight attendant on a phone near the front of the plane. Within moments the plane taxied back to the terminal, only to be met by three law enforcement officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. They boarded the plane and escorted the failed comedian off.

    According to Uzelac, as it became clear one of their fellow sufferers was going to be ejected, passengers began shouting, informing the deputies that the man hadn't actually done anything wrong. "People started yelling then. In fact, people stood up. I stood up," he recalled to the station.

    When the flight landed in Austin, Uzelac exchanged brief glances with the flight attendant. He told Yahoo that the attendant "stood next to the pilot and smirked" at him.

    "I feel bad for the guy — he should sue the airline," he said, noting that he filed a complaint with Southwest over the incident. "Flying is almost scary because you don't know who you're going to anger."

    Spirit Airlines passenger has meltdown after flights gets diverted for medical emergency in Minnesota
    © Screenshot/Chianti Washington
    ‘Get Me The F**k Out Of Here': Spirit Airlines Passenger Has Meltdown After US Flight Diverted (VIDEO)

    "You can't say anything to anyone," he added.

    The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department informed Fox 40 that the unidentified passenger was not charged with a crime. It's unclear whether or not the individual managed to book another flight to Texas.

    Southwest Airlines has responded to the incident by stating that it regrets "any less-than-positive experience a customer has onboard our aircraft" and that the airline's Customer Relations Team will be informed of the matter.

    Related:

    Southwest Airlines Plane Slips Off Runway at California Airport (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Violinist Booted From Southwest Airlines for Failing to Check in $80K Instrument
    Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Explodes in Philadelphia, Passengers Injured
    Southwest Airlines Gives Family the Boot After Toddler Throws Mini Tantrum
    Southwest Airlines Sued After Kicking Passenger Off for Speaking Arabic
    Tags:
    joke, Southwest Airlines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse