06:10 GMT +308 May 2019
    US Justice Department in Washington

    DoJ May Advise Trump to Invoke Executive Privilege on Unredacted Mueller Report

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has initiated contempt proceedings against US Attorney General William Barr for the release of the unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and will hold a vote on Wednesday on a contempt resolution.

    The US Justice Department threatened Tuesday to completely withhold Mueller's unredacted report from Congress if House Democrats decide to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt, Reuters reported Tuesday.

    The DoJ said in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, that any move by Democrats to hold Barr in contempt would compel the US Attorney General to "request that the President invoke executive privilege" over the unredacted materials in Mueller's report that the Democrats have subpoenaed, according to Reuters.

    The Judiciary Committee is requesting documents related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey's termination and other items related to Mueller's Russia investigation.

    Meanwhile, the Judiciary Committee will vote on Wednesday morning on a contempt resolution and supporting report for the proceedings. If the Judiciary Committee approves the resolution, it will then move to the floor of the House of Representatives for a full vote, according to the Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 3, 2015
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    McConnell Tells US Democrats 'Case Closed' on Mueller Report, Time to Move On
    The Mueller report found, however, no evidence of alleged collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described ten episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

    Barr, right before releasing the report on 18 April, said after reviewing the facts he concluded the evidence presented by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction of justice offence.

    Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

