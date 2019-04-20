Russia Releases Big 120-Page Report on Russophobia, Russiagate Hysteria in US

Numerous politicians, officials, political experts, and media outlets in the US have been pushing a narrative about an alleged conspiracy between President Donald Trump and Moscow for the past three years. Their speculations were cut short by the publication of Special Counsel Mueller's report - which indicates there were no signs of collusion.

The Russian Embassy in the US has published a comprehensive report on the three-year-long Russiagate hysteria, including comments from political figures and media personalities accusing Moscow of allegedly meddling in the US elections in 2016.

The embassy indicates in the report that this period has seen a "case of severe Russophobia" based not on facts, but on attempts by different groups to push an anti-Russian narrative in their interests with wild claims, such as an alleged conspiracy between the Donald Trump campaign and Moscow to "rig the elections".

The paper points out that following the release of the results of the 22-month investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, no reason remains to believe that any collusion took place. The embassy also indicated that no proof has also been presented on Russia's alleged involvement in cyberattacks on the US, despite numerous probes over the course of the last three years.

Despite all this, the media has regularly published "stunning revelations" about Moscow's alleged attacks on American democracy. The document features a complete timeline of such claims in the media and similar statements by politicians, officials, and political experts that have fuelled the anti-Russia hysteria and, the embassy argues, contributed to the terrible state of bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow.

Not all netizens were pleased by the release of the report, but some still found it useful and interesting to read.

Thank you for this important historical record. — Harold Jay Hoover (@HaroldJayHoover) April 19, 2019

Some agreed with the embassy's notion that Russia has been deliberately villainised by certain elite groups within the US.

Its easier for them, reviving the old enemy, recreating a non-existent threat instead of learning chinese;) — Maxim Polyarniy 🇺🇸 (@flyinghendrix) April 19, 2019

Still, many refused to read the report due to various reasons. Some went as far as to allege that the Russian embassy was trying to spread some kind of computer virus this way.

LOL how about no? — Melanie (@mellylamelle) April 20, 2019